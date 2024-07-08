RMWorldTravel Show Is Now On KVML

Take flight with America’s #1 Travel Radio Show, RMWorldTravel, hosted by Robert & Mary Carey and co-host Rudy Maxa.

This completely live show airs on KVML every Saturday morning from 7 AM to 9 AM.

Informative, Entertaining, Fast-paced, Contemporary and Interactive — the show combines timely travel news, topical talk, high-profile guests, industry decision makers, audience engagement, tips/trends, honest commentary, straight-forward advice, inside scoop, fun and entertainment, and so much more!

RMWorldTravel features show creators and married travel commentators Robert & Mary Carey, along with journalist Rudy Maxa. Together, they easily connect with the audience and skillfully cover the world of travel, culture and its allure through modern segments, on-location remote broadcasts, etc. Combined, they offer unmatched experience, unparalleled insight and unique understanding into travel, trade, tourism and dozens of related industries.

The show has a weekly audience reach in excess of 1 million listeners via 585 affiliated radio stations.