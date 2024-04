An Unsung Hero is someone who donates their time and/or talents to a cause without the expectation of recognition or reward. The Adventure Café’s Unsung Hero Award is our chance to shine a light on those who make meaningful contributions to causes in the Mother Lode. Please click here and fill out our nomination form.

A rule of thumb – we will be looking for volunteers who tend to do their work behind the scenes rather than those who are in positions of leadership. Thank you for contributing!