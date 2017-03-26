Pelosi Booed By Her Own Constituents At Town Hall Meeting

House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) reprimanded her constituents in an exchange during a town hall on Saturday with fellow California Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier.

Pelosi had touted her experience as an activist, and said she was a supporter of single-payer health care well before she was elected to Congress.

“Please come out Speaker Pelosi and say ‘we support single-payer, that’s our aim, that’s what we’re going for,’” one man in the crowd said.

Pelosi said that Obamacare was more liberal than single-payer in some ways, causing “boos” throughout the crowd.

“Yes, yes, yes! Do you want to listen or do you just want to speak?” Pelosi said.

A person in the crowd could be heard yelling, asking Pelosi again if she supported single-payer health care.

“I have always supported that,” Pelosi responded. “I have been supporting it before you were born.”