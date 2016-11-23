Brooke Baldwin Tears Up After Liberal Guest Uses The ‘N Word’

What led up to Brooke Baldwin’s breakdown (in the video above) yesterday on CNN?

During a CNN panel discussion about the alt-right and the conference in Washington last weekend, things took a serious turn when one of the two panelists dropped the n-word. With Trump supporter Paris Dennard (who is black) on the panel, Charles Kaiser (who is liberal) started making a case that Donald Trump’s campaign was based on racism and ant-Semitism. Commenting on Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon, Kaiser claimed Bannon regularly uses the n-word. “If you don’t want to support the alt-right, don’t choose as a White House counselor a man who uses the word n—er,” Kaiser said.

After he finished his point, anchor Brooke Baldwn chastised him for using the word.

‘Charles, just hang on a second. appreciate you going through all of this but please don’t use the n-word on my show,” Baldwin noted.

Dennard later said he appreciated Baldwin saying not to use the word as he found it very offensive.

Here is the discussion where Kaiser used the offensive word: