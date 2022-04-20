Candidates’ forum

Clarke Broadcasting will be hosting a pair of candidates’ forums that will air on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, and stream on myMotherLode.com.

All of the candidates running for competitive races (two or more people on the ballot) have been invited to participate in the upcoming events. The list of candidates is on our election page which will be updated with results on election night here. It is a chance to learn more about who they are and where they stand on pertinent issues.

The first, which will air on May 9 at 6 PM will feature candidates in Tuolumne County (Board of Supervisors District Two, Sonora City Council and Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools). The second event, airing on May 11 at 6 PM, will feature candidates for the Calaveras Board of Supervisors District Three and Calaveras County Tax Collector.

Ballot drop-off locations and the streaming will be here.