Beginning Monday, June 21, KVML Radio in Sonora, California will introduce a new show to the local airwaves. It’s Markley, Van Camp and Robbins.

The Rush Limbaugh Show, which held the weekday timeslot from 9 AM to Noon on KVML for over three decades, is coming to a national end on Friday June 18th. Limbaugh passed away from lung cancer last February.

Markley and Robbins were Thursday’s KVML “Newsmakers of the Day”. Here is the interview: