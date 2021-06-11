KVML Radio Announces New Show

Beginning Monday June 24th, KVML Radio in Sonora, California will introduce a new show to the local airwaves. It’s Markley, Van Camp and Robbins.

The Rush Limbaugh Show, which held the weekday timeslot from 9 AM to Noon on KVML for over three decades, is coming to an official end on Friday June 18th. Limbaugh passed away from lung cancer last February.

KVML Program Director Mark Truppner said, “Limbaugh was the King of the Talk Radio format as we know it today. There will never be another Limbaugh. We’ve mourned his passing as listeners and as an industry for the past several months. The last ‘Rush Limbaugh’ show will air next week. It’s truly the end of an era.”

Taking over the Limbaugh time slot, Jamie Markley, David Van Camp and Scott Robbins (MVCR) will carry on a new form of the talk show format. The three men will discuss the biggest stories in news, politics and current events. They will do so with an enjoyable style of intelligence and humor. Together, they will guide listeners through the latest headlines and hot topics with entertaining conversations, fun banter and sharp opinions.

Whether it is political issues from Washington D.C. or noteworthy events in California, MVCR will make sure that you are aware of what’s going on — and they will share their takes on every topic.

As far as introductions, Scott Robbins is a radio legend and is the oldest of the three. He started in radio working at Top 40, Rock and Classic Hits stations before shifting over to News/Talk. Scott was enjoying great success hosting the Robbins & Markley show in 2015, when back-to-back heart attacks left him clinging to life for the better part of six weeks and in the hospital for six months. He had lost his voice due to complications with a tracheotomy. He was put on a waiting list for a kidney transplant, and was on dialysis 3 days a week. The doctors didn’t know if he’d make it out of the hospital, let alone ever get behind a microphone again. Against incredible odds, Scott’s kidney function started to come back after a year, along with his voice. After grueling therapy, he could walk again and regained his voice. Many have called him a walking miracle.

And the other two?

David Van Camp on Jamie Markley:

“Markley is one Of the most unique people I’ve ever met in this business. He looks at and breaks down topics in a way that no one else in the media does. That’s not to say he doesn’t know what he’s talking about; it’s to say he is able to take complex topics and drill down to the heart of every topic, and approach it in a way that gets me thinking about it differently. He’s also a walking encyclopedia, who’s not afraid to drop random facts at a moment’s notice.”

Scott Markley on David Van Camp:

“Van Camp is interesting. He is a football guy from Texas, a Star Wars nerd, a guitarist, a singer-songwriter, a foodie, and will tell you that a real man eats his steak, rare. He’s truly one of a kind. As a former news guy who’s now unleashed, he brings a unique perspective to what’s happening in the world. He sees right through people’s bull, and is not afraid to call them out. David works his butt off, leaving no stone unturned. It’s funny to hear him go off on his own generation. But if I criticize millennials, he’ll be quick to defend them and call out my generation (I’ve got 20 years on him). I like that. The dude’s got spirit. And a whole lot of intelligence and humor. It keeps this gig fun every day.”

KVML Radio is broadcast on both 102.7 FM and AM 1450.