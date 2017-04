Speaking Thursday at the Women in the World Summit in New York, Hillary Clinton said the U.S. should take military action against Syria to prevent further deaths. A few hours later, President Trump seemed to follow her exact advice by launching 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles. The Clinton fans applauded her mandate for the military “to take out air fields”. President Trump put her words into action. Did the Summit attendees applaud the President’s action before going to bed Thursday?