Shepard Smith Has A Fit Over Donald Trump’s Press Conference

Fox News Channel’s Shepard Smith was absolutely outraged over Donald Trump’s recent press conference. Smith began his on-air rant by defending a news personality over at CNN. Smith implied that Trump called most of the media, including Fox News Channel, “fake news” and claimed that Trump “put us down like children”. Smith reacted like a little boy by calling the Administration “crazy” and seemed to suggest that Trump stop going directly to the American people through Twitter and instead answer questions that are asked by the mainstream media. “We are not fools…” stated the unhinged anchor.